Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
5102 Princeton St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

5102 Princeton St

5102 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Princeton Street, North Charleston, SC 29405
Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located in Park Circle in the neighborhood of Cameron Terrace is a charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick one story 1256 sf house on a corner 1/3 acre lot with huge oak trees, hanging moss, and a metal fenced in back yard. The living room and bathroom windows have plantation shutters. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are open concept but have separate spaces. There are hardwood and vinyl floors throughout the home with carpet and wood paneling in the back bedroom. The front of the house has large bay windows to allow for lots of natural light. The kitchen has butcher block counter tops, high arc faucet and deep basin farm sink and is complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, lots of cabinet space, and stacked washer/ dryer located off the kitchen. There are three (3) bedrooms located down the hallway and two (2) full bathrooms.

Pest control included in rental rate. All utilities and landscaping are tenant responsibility.

NO SMOKING. One (1) dog negotiable with pet fee. Pets must remain on flea prevention throughout lease agreement. One (1) year lease agreement. All Occupants over age eighteen (18) are required to submit application. Security deposit, full first months rent, and pet fee (if applicable) due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Princeton St have any available units?
5102 Princeton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Charleston, SC.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Princeton St have?
Some of 5102 Princeton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Princeton St currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Princeton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Princeton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Princeton St is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Princeton St offer parking?
No, 5102 Princeton St does not offer parking.
Does 5102 Princeton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5102 Princeton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Princeton St have a pool?
No, 5102 Princeton St does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Princeton St have accessible units?
No, 5102 Princeton St does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Princeton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 Princeton St has units with dishwashers.
