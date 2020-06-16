5102 Princeton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located in Park Circle in the neighborhood of Cameron Terrace is a charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath brick one story 1256 sf house on a corner 1/3 acre lot with huge oak trees, hanging moss, and a metal fenced in back yard. The living room and bathroom windows have plantation shutters. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are open concept but have separate spaces. There are hardwood and vinyl floors throughout the home with carpet and wood paneling in the back bedroom. The front of the house has large bay windows to allow for lots of natural light. The kitchen has butcher block counter tops, high arc faucet and deep basin farm sink and is complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, lots of cabinet space, and stacked washer/ dryer located off the kitchen. There are three (3) bedrooms located down the hallway and two (2) full bathrooms.



Pest control included in rental rate. All utilities and landscaping are tenant responsibility.



NO SMOKING. One (1) dog negotiable with pet fee. Pets must remain on flea prevention throughout lease agreement. One (1) year lease agreement. All Occupants over age eighteen (18) are required to submit application. Security deposit, full first months rent, and pet fee (if applicable) due at lease signing.