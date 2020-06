Amenities

5073 Popperdam Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Townhome in North Charleston- NOT APPROVED FOR THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM - Newly renovated townhome with luxury vinyl plank flooring, new windows, new HVAC, freshly painted throughout and all new lighting. Large yard that backs up to the Ashley River. This property is not approved under the Section 8 program.



(RLNE4597323)