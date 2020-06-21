1219 Maxwell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The den area was just renovated with board and batten wall coverings and the addition of a half bathroom off this room was completed as well. The entire first floor was renovated 2 years ago to include a complete kitchen renovation (cabinets, flooring, appliances, etc.), new flooring throughout the first floor, new light fixtures and new paint. A brand new HVAC system was installed as well. From the front door, you enter a foyer with the formal living room to your right, stairs leading to all bedrooms on your left and the kitchen in front of you. Through the living room, the dining room wraps around into the kitchen as well. The sunken den area is located off the kitchen and is also accessible from the garage. The floor plan flows so well for all living situations! Come check out your new home today!



(RLNE2024139)