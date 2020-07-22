Apartment List
/
SC
/
james island
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:40 PM

125 Apartments for rent in James Island, SC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in James Island offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 Sutton Street
1520 Sutton Street, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
984 sqft
1520 Sutton Street Available 08/01/20 Single family James Island home - Three bedrooms and one bathroom single family home available mid-July in James Island. There are hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms and tile in the bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest
1530 Fort Johnson Road
1530 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly !!!!Washer/dryer availablePoolTrash and recycling Two bedroom, two story apartment located in Brigadier Apt Complex, a fantastic spot to experience Charleston, SC.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
23 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
24 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,238
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
15 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Road 9F
1402 Camp Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 9F Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom James Island Condo Available 8/5 - Property Id: 302247 Conveniently located in the heart of James Island, this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has gorgeous flooring throughout, top-of-the line appliances (included a

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1559 Harborsun Dr
1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1400 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South of Broad
19 Ashley Avenue
19 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1962 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom South of Broad Townhouse. This beautiful home features hardwood flooring downstairs, two off-street parking spots, and spacious, sun-filled rooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1425 Telfair Way
1425 Telfair Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the Mira Vista of James Island.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1717 Wambaw Avenue
1717 Wambaw Avenue, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1651 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on James Island. This home first greets you with a large, well-lit living room and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Creek Point
1 S Anderson Avenue
1 South Anderson Avenue, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
nice townhouse in a great area on James Island. Very close to Folly Beach. new appliances. this unit has a washer and dryer.Small patio in rear. water is included. .

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Daniel Ellis Drive
700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1062 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming, ground floor 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom James Island condo. The unit features built-in shelving, wine rack, entertainment center, and gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1253 Apex Lane
1253 Apex Lane, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Gorgeous James Island Remodel - This spacious, tri-plex home in the Meridian Place community has been recently remodeled with beautiful flooring and new paint throughout home.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
1489 Deleston St
1489 Deleston Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1512 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
107 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
26 Units Available
Old Windemere
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,257
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,259
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
3 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,437
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
38 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
116 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,114
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:20 PM
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
48 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
51 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in James Island, SC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in James Island offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in James Island. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in James Island can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

James Island 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJames Island 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsJames Island 3 Bedroom ApartmentsJames Island Apartments with Balconies
James Island Apartments with GaragesJames Island Apartments with GymsJames Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJames Island Apartments with Parking
James Island Apartments with PoolsJames Island Apartments with Washer-DryersJames Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsJames Island Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College