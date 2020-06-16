All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 985 Sea Gull Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
985 Sea Gull Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

985 Sea Gull Dr

985 Sea Gull Drive · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

985 Sea Gull Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Don`t miss this adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch style home in Shemwood II, a waterfront community in Old Mt. Pleasant. Convenient to Shem Creek, Sullivan's Island, downtown, shopping, and restaurants. Located near great schools including Mt Pleasant Academy, Moultrie Middle, and Wando. Key features of this home include plenty of windows for ample natural light and hardwood floors throughout. On the first floor, you'll find the living and dining areas, 3 bedrooms including the master, and a large sunroom opening to the back deck. This traditional home includes a loft in the upstairs area, perfect for a playroom, office or additional storage. The private fenced-in backyard features a large wooden deck for entertaining as well as a storage shed/workshop. No Cats, 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed. Make this your rental home today!

PET POLICY:

No cats. 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 19th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Sea Gull Dr have any available units?
985 Sea Gull Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 985 Sea Gull Dr have?
Some of 985 Sea Gull Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Sea Gull Dr currently offering any rent specials?
985 Sea Gull Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Sea Gull Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 985 Sea Gull Dr is pet friendly.
Does 985 Sea Gull Dr offer parking?
No, 985 Sea Gull Dr does not offer parking.
Does 985 Sea Gull Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Sea Gull Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Sea Gull Dr have a pool?
No, 985 Sea Gull Dr does not have a pool.
Does 985 Sea Gull Dr have accessible units?
No, 985 Sea Gull Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Sea Gull Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 Sea Gull Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Sea Gull Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 985 Sea Gull Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 985 Sea Gull Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity