985 Sea Gull Dr

Don`t miss this adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch style home in Shemwood II, a waterfront community in Old Mt. Pleasant. Convenient to Shem Creek, Sullivan's Island, downtown, shopping, and restaurants. Located near great schools including Mt Pleasant Academy, Moultrie Middle, and Wando. Key features of this home include plenty of windows for ample natural light and hardwood floors throughout. On the first floor, you'll find the living and dining areas, 3 bedrooms including the master, and a large sunroom opening to the back deck. This traditional home includes a loft in the upstairs area, perfect for a playroom, office or additional storage. The private fenced-in backyard features a large wooden deck for entertaining as well as a storage shed/workshop. No Cats, 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed. Make this your rental home today!



PET POLICY:



No cats. 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 19th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program