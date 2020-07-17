All apartments in Mount Pleasant
305 Rice Bay Dr

305 Rice Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Rice Bay Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Belle Hall Plantation

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Location! Amenities! Easy 526 & downtown access - Property Id: 301683

Minutes from 526 and easy access to downtown Charleston and the beach. Spacious open floor plan in this lovely home in Belle Hall. Large eat-in Kitchen with eating area large enough for a table for at least 6. Great room with fireplace and dining. Lovely vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, double sinks and soaking tub. Master is in separate wing from the other 2 bedrooms. Pretty screened porch overlooking a wooded setting. Large laundry room with lots of storage. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout.2 car garage. Community pools, tennis and pickle ball included .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301683
Property Id 301683

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Rice Bay Dr have any available units?
305 Rice Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Rice Bay Dr have?
Some of 305 Rice Bay Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Rice Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Rice Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Rice Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 305 Rice Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 305 Rice Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 305 Rice Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 305 Rice Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Rice Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Rice Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 305 Rice Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 305 Rice Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Rice Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Rice Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Rice Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
