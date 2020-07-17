305 Rice Bay Dr

Amenities
Minutes from 526 and easy access to downtown Charleston and the beach. Spacious open floor plan in this lovely home in Belle Hall. Large eat-in Kitchen with eating area large enough for a table for at least 6. Great room with fireplace and dining. Lovely vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, double sinks and soaking tub. Master is in separate wing from the other 2 bedrooms. Pretty screened porch overlooking a wooded setting. Large laundry room with lots of storage. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout.2 car garage. Community pools, tennis and pickle ball included .
No Dogs Allowed
