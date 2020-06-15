1809 Basildon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Two bedroom condo located in the popular Park West Subdivision. Condo boasts brand new flooring and paint! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar. Enjoy a cup of morning coffee on the large screened-in porch that can be accessed from both bedrooms. If you enjoy the outdoors, you'll love all the amenities in the neighborhood. Neighborhood pool and walking trails are just steps from your door. Outdoor BBQ areas are available for those warm days outside! Clubhouse is also available to rent for those large gatherings! Garage unit is available for an extra $100 a month. 1 cat or dog 15lbs or under allowed.



Pet POLICY:



1 cat or dog 15 lbs. or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 18th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program