Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

1809 Basildon Rd

1809 Basildon Road · (843) 737-6034
Location

1809 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Two bedroom condo located in the popular Park West Subdivision. Condo boasts brand new flooring and paint! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar. Enjoy a cup of morning coffee on the large screened-in porch that can be accessed from both bedrooms. If you enjoy the outdoors, you'll love all the amenities in the neighborhood. Neighborhood pool and walking trails are just steps from your door. Outdoor BBQ areas are available for those warm days outside! Clubhouse is also available to rent for those large gatherings! Garage unit is available for an extra $100 a month. 1 cat or dog 15lbs or under allowed.

Pet POLICY:

1 cat or dog 15 lbs. or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 18th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
