1514 Rosewood Ln
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1514 Rosewood Ln

1514 Rosewood Ln · (843) 737-6034
Location

1514 Rosewood Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This beautiful one bedroom condo has a lot to offer! There are hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living room, and breakfast nook. The kitchen has all major appliances and is next to a computer nook. The bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet with a shoe rack built in. There are two entrances to the condo: one in the main walkway and another from the back patio into the master bedroom. Next to the bathroom is a laundry room where a full-size washer and dryer will fit. While living here, you do get to enjoy all the amenities such as the pool, tennis courts, dog park and fitness center. Small pet 30lbs. or under ok

PET POLICY:

Small pet 30 lbs. or under ok

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis. Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of September.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Rosewood Ln have any available units?
1514 Rosewood Ln has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Rosewood Ln have?
Some of 1514 Rosewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Rosewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Rosewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Rosewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Rosewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Rosewood Ln offer parking?
No, 1514 Rosewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Rosewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Rosewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Rosewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1514 Rosewood Ln has a pool.
Does 1514 Rosewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1514 Rosewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Rosewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Rosewood Ln has units with dishwashers.
