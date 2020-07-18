1514 Rosewood Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

This beautiful one bedroom condo has a lot to offer! There are hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living room, and breakfast nook. The kitchen has all major appliances and is next to a computer nook. The bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet with a shoe rack built in. There are two entrances to the condo: one in the main walkway and another from the back patio into the master bedroom. Next to the bathroom is a laundry room where a full-size washer and dryer will fit. While living here, you do get to enjoy all the amenities such as the pool, tennis courts, dog park and fitness center. Small pet 30lbs. or under ok



PET POLICY:



Small pet 30 lbs. or under ok



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis. Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of September.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program