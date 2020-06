Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful brick house. High ceiling. New HVAC, system, cool house in the summer. Entire house was freshly painted. New roof and hardwood floor was installed for two years. Large and comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom down. A large size of frag room can be used us office or game room.Close to recreation center, county park, shopping center and schools. Ready to move in. House is vacant and easy to show.