All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 715 Dawsons Park Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
715 Dawsons Park Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

715 Dawsons Park Way

715 Dawsons Park Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Dawsons Park Way Lexington SC · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5586166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Dawsons Park Way have any available units?
715 Dawsons Park Way has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 Dawsons Park Way have?
Some of 715 Dawsons Park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Dawsons Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
715 Dawsons Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Dawsons Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 715 Dawsons Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 715 Dawsons Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 715 Dawsons Park Way offers parking.
Does 715 Dawsons Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Dawsons Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Dawsons Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 715 Dawsons Park Way has a pool.
Does 715 Dawsons Park Way have accessible units?
No, 715 Dawsons Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Dawsons Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Dawsons Park Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Dawsons Park Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Dawsons Park Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 715 Dawsons Park Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane
Lexington, SC 29072
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr
West Columbia, SC 29169
Granby Oaks
800 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr
Cayce, SC 29033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCWaxhaw, NCNewberry, SCSeven Oaks, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity