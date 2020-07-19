Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 316 Avery Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
316 Avery Place Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 Avery Place Drive
316 Avery Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
316 Avery Place Drive, Lexington County, SC 29212
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
316 Avery Place Drive Available 08/13/20 St. Andrews - Lovely home in Coatesworth area close to Harbison and I-26.
(RLNE5917243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Avery Place Drive have any available units?
316 Avery Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington County, SC
.
What amenities does 316 Avery Place Drive have?
Some of 316 Avery Place Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 Avery Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Avery Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Avery Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Avery Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Avery Place Drive offer parking?
No, 316 Avery Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 Avery Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Avery Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Avery Place Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Avery Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Avery Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Avery Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Avery Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Avery Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Avery Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Avery Place Drive has units with air conditioning.
