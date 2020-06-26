All apartments in Lake Wylie
160 Autumn Falls Dr.
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

160 Autumn Falls Dr.

160 Autumn Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Autumn Falls Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Townhome in Lake Wylie's Autumn Cove! - Beautiful, spacious & move-in ready town home with 1 car garage. Updated light fixtures, luxurious washer/dryer + stainless steel appliances incl. refrigerator & convection bake oven. Finished garage w/large light, trim boards & epoxy flooring. Large enclosed patio area. WOW! Bright, open floor plan features wood flooring in entry, Half Bath & formal Dining, Great Room w/fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen w/ loads of storage. Upstairs Master offers double WICs, one w/ Alfa custom closet, long vanity, garden tub & sep. shower. Good-sized secondary bedrooms & 2nd full bath. Convenient 2nd floor laundry. Highly-rated Clover Schools, elementary is right across the street. Access to community pool & playground. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3839495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have any available units?
160 Autumn Falls Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have?
Some of 160 Autumn Falls Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Autumn Falls Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
160 Autumn Falls Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Autumn Falls Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. offers parking.
Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. has a pool.
Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have accessible units?
No, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Autumn Falls Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Autumn Falls Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
