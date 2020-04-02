All apartments in Greer
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

248 Highgate Circle

248 Highgate Circle · (864) 751-1000
Location

248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 248 Highgate Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$1,645

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms. Enjoy the Community Pool, Cabana, Walking Paths, Playground and even a Pond.

Featuring a large foyer with hardwood floors, powder room, a beautiful formal dining room, a large great room that is perfect for entertaining as it opens and flows to a modern kitchen, with a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area with large bay window.

The second floor features a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet, a master bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and linen closet. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor as well as the bonus room. This home is even wired for alarm monitoring. Non-Smoking. Pets conditional. Visit convergentpg.com to apply for this wonderful home.

(RLNE2883092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Highgate Circle have any available units?
248 Highgate Circle has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 248 Highgate Circle have?
Some of 248 Highgate Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Highgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
248 Highgate Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Highgate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Highgate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 248 Highgate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 248 Highgate Circle does offer parking.
Does 248 Highgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Highgate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Highgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 248 Highgate Circle has a pool.
Does 248 Highgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 248 Highgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Highgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Highgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Highgate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Highgate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
