Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms. Enjoy the Community Pool, Cabana, Walking Paths, Playground and even a Pond.



Featuring a large foyer with hardwood floors, powder room, a beautiful formal dining room, a large great room that is perfect for entertaining as it opens and flows to a modern kitchen, with a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area with large bay window.



The second floor features a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet, a master bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and linen closet. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor as well as the bonus room. This home is even wired for alarm monitoring. Non-Smoking. Pets conditional. Visit convergentpg.com to apply for this wonderful home.



