All apartments in Greer
Find more places like 216 Nimbus Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
216 Nimbus Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

216 Nimbus Court

216 Nimbus Court · (864) 250-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

216 Nimbus Court, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 Nimbus Court · Avail. Sep 9

$1,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
216 Nimbus Court Available 09/09/20 Greer, 2BD/2.5BA, 1480SF - Reserve @ Riverside -Great townhouse convenient to shopping and I85. New carpet will be installed. Kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast bar. Bedrooms upstairs, both with en suite full bathrooms. Master features 2 WIC's and private bath with transom window. Large den. Patio on back. Washer and dryer included. Pets Negotiable. NON-Smoking Home.

Directions - From Exit 54 on I-85: Left off interstate ramp and then turn R onto The Parkway. Turn L onto Batesville Road. At end of Batesville, turn R onto Hammett Bridge Rd. Reserve at Riverside on Left. Left onto Nimbus Court.

Schools - Woodland, Riverside, Riverside

(RLNE4324350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Nimbus Court have any available units?
216 Nimbus Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Nimbus Court have?
Some of 216 Nimbus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Nimbus Court currently offering any rent specials?
216 Nimbus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Nimbus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Nimbus Court is pet friendly.
Does 216 Nimbus Court offer parking?
No, 216 Nimbus Court does not offer parking.
Does 216 Nimbus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Nimbus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Nimbus Court have a pool?
No, 216 Nimbus Court does not have a pool.
Does 216 Nimbus Court have accessible units?
No, 216 Nimbus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Nimbus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Nimbus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Nimbus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Nimbus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 216 Nimbus Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms
Greer Apartments with GaragesGreer Dog Friendly Apartments
Greer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity