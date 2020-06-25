Amenities

216 Nimbus Court Available 09/09/20 Greer, 2BD/2.5BA, 1480SF - Reserve @ Riverside -Great townhouse convenient to shopping and I85. New carpet will be installed. Kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinetry and counter space. Breakfast bar. Bedrooms upstairs, both with en suite full bathrooms. Master features 2 WIC's and private bath with transom window. Large den. Patio on back. Washer and dryer included. Pets Negotiable. NON-Smoking Home.



Directions - From Exit 54 on I-85: Left off interstate ramp and then turn R onto The Parkway. Turn L onto Batesville Road. At end of Batesville, turn R onto Hammett Bridge Rd. Reserve at Riverside on Left. Left onto Nimbus Court.



Schools - Woodland, Riverside, Riverside



