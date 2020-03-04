3 Skyland Drive

Amenities
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms and an open living room and dining room combination. Kitchen features updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry is right off the kitchen and includes a stackable Washer/Dryer (AS IS).
Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: No Pets
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer(AS IS)
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Brook Glen Elementary (Call Greenville County Schools To Confirm)
Middle School: Beck International Academy
High School: Wade Hampton High
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5818206)