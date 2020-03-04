3 Skyland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms and an open living room and dining room combination. Kitchen features updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry is right off the kitchen and includes a stackable Washer/Dryer (AS IS).



Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: No Pets

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer(AS IS)

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Brook Glen Elementary (Call Greenville County Schools To Confirm)

Middle School: Beck International Academy

High School: Wade Hampton High



No Pets Allowed



