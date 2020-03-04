All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

3 Skyland Drive

3 Skyland Drive · (864) 335-8683
Location

3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Skyland Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms and an open living room and dining room combination. Kitchen features updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry is right off the kitchen and includes a stackable Washer/Dryer (AS IS).

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: No Pets
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer(AS IS)
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Brook Glen Elementary (Call Greenville County Schools To Confirm)
Middle School: Beck International Academy
High School: Wade Hampton High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Skyland Drive have any available units?
3 Skyland Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Skyland Drive have?
Some of 3 Skyland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Skyland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Skyland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Skyland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Skyland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3 Skyland Drive offer parking?
No, 3 Skyland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 Skyland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Skyland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Skyland Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Skyland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Skyland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Skyland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Skyland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Skyland Drive has units with dishwashers.
