1511 East North Street

This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the BEST LOCATION and close to downtown Greenville. The living features hardwood floors, large space, and a fireplace. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and offers a stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are spacious in size and all have hardwoods as well. There is a large utility closet of the kitchen for extra storage. Outside you will find a detached 2 car garage. Pets under 25 lbs negotiable with a $250 per pet fee. Zoned for East North St Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Eastside High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.