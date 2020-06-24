All apartments in Greenville
Greenville, SC
1511 East North Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1511 East North Street

1511 East North Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Greenline

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the BEST LOCATION and close to downtown Greenville. The living features hardwood floors, large space, and a fireplace. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and offers a stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are spacious in size and all have hardwoods as well. There is a large utility closet of the kitchen for extra storage. Outside you will find a detached 2 car garage. Pets under 25 lbs negotiable with a $250 per pet fee. Zoned for East North St Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Eastside High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 East North Street have any available units?
1511 East North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 East North Street have?
Some of 1511 East North Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 East North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 East North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 East North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 East North Street is pet friendly.
Does 1511 East North Street offer parking?
Yes, 1511 East North Street offers parking.
Does 1511 East North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 East North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 East North Street have a pool?
No, 1511 East North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 East North Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 East North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 East North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 East North Street has units with dishwashers.
