14 Prancer Ave.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This amazing renovated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath is finally available and ready to rent!!! This remodel displays lovely wood flooring throughout the home, a nice open floor plan, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom and modern updates all over! Hurry up and apply today!!!



2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom

New and original wood flooring

Brand new neutral paint with crisp white trim

All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops

Large closets and fans in bedrooms

Modern bathroom with updated plumbing

Stackable Washer/Dryer included!!

Appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher)

Central Heat/Air (Gas heating)

Large back yard

Pet friendly with deposit! (Ask about our breed restrictions)



This fantastic little home sits in an equally fantastic location just minutes from downtown Greenville. Enjoy the ease of access to all of the wonderful shopping, dining and attractions Greenville has to offer like the gorgeous Falls Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Pendleton Arts District, etc... Also close to all major roadways like Augusta Rd, I-85, I-385, Wade Hampton Blvd, Hwy 25, etc...



This Home is MOVE IN READY!!! Please feel free to take a drive by the property to check it out. Visit www.propgreenville.com to fill out an application or call us at (864) 906-7707 to set up a personal showing.



Deposit of $875 and first month's rent required for move in.