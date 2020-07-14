All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:44 PM

14 Prancer Ave.

14 Prancer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14 Prancer Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This amazing renovated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath is finally available and ready to rent!!! This remodel displays lovely wood flooring throughout the home, a nice open floor plan, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom and modern updates all over! Hurry up and apply today!!!

2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom
New and original wood flooring
Brand new neutral paint with crisp white trim
All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops
Large closets and fans in bedrooms
Modern bathroom with updated plumbing
Stackable Washer/Dryer included!!
Appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher)
Central Heat/Air (Gas heating)
Large back yard
Pet friendly with deposit! (Ask about our breed restrictions)

This fantastic little home sits in an equally fantastic location just minutes from downtown Greenville. Enjoy the ease of access to all of the wonderful shopping, dining and attractions Greenville has to offer like the gorgeous Falls Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Pendleton Arts District, etc... Also close to all major roadways like Augusta Rd, I-85, I-385, Wade Hampton Blvd, Hwy 25, etc...

This Home is MOVE IN READY!!! Please feel free to take a drive by the property to check it out. Visit www.propgreenville.com to fill out an application or call us at (864) 906-7707 to set up a personal showing.

Deposit of $875 and first month's rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Prancer Ave. have any available units?
14 Prancer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Prancer Ave. have?
Some of 14 Prancer Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Prancer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Prancer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Prancer Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Prancer Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 14 Prancer Ave. offer parking?
No, 14 Prancer Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 14 Prancer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Prancer Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Prancer Ave. have a pool?
No, 14 Prancer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Prancer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14 Prancer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Prancer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Prancer Ave. has units with dishwashers.
