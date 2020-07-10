All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 507 Common Raven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
507 Common Raven Court
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

507 Common Raven Court

507 Common Raven Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

507 Common Raven Ct, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
This brand new Townhouse in Waterside is loaded down with upgrades! Nestled on the Catawba River near the new Catawba Ridge High School. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with white cabinets, travertine tile kitchen backsplash, and St. Cecilia granite counter-tops in the kitchen. New high-end washer and dryer include. Energy Star and Wifi Certified! Come enjoy our resort style amenities in the community at large which includes the pool, clubhouse and walking trails. The property allowed 2 dogs maximum in the property and within the HOA guidelines. There is also a month pet rent of $20/pet. No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Common Raven Court have any available units?
507 Common Raven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Common Raven Court have?
Some of 507 Common Raven Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Common Raven Court currently offering any rent specials?
507 Common Raven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Common Raven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Common Raven Court is pet friendly.
Does 507 Common Raven Court offer parking?
Yes, 507 Common Raven Court offers parking.
Does 507 Common Raven Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Common Raven Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Common Raven Court have a pool?
Yes, 507 Common Raven Court has a pool.
Does 507 Common Raven Court have accessible units?
No, 507 Common Raven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Common Raven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Common Raven Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pools
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College