Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
107 Lennon Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

107 Lennon Drive

107 Lennon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Lennon Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 3 Story Brick House Located in the McKendry Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (1 Bedroom on Main Level, 3 Bedrooms, including Master on 2nd Level and 1 Bedroom on 3rd Level), 4.5 Bathrooms (1.5 on 1st Level and 3 on 2nd Level), Open Floor Plan Throughout Main Level with Office, Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Island & Bar, Stove Top, Wall Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Deck. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE4995360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Lennon Drive have any available units?
107 Lennon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Lennon Drive have?
Some of 107 Lennon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Lennon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Lennon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Lennon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Lennon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Lennon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Lennon Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Lennon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Lennon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Lennon Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Lennon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Lennon Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Lennon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Lennon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Lennon Drive has units with dishwashers.
