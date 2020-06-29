107 Lennon Drive

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 3 Story Brick House Located in the McKendry Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (1 Bedroom on Main Level, 3 Bedrooms, including Master on 2nd Level and 1 Bedroom on 3rd Level), 4.5 Bathrooms (1.5 on 1st Level and 3 on 2nd Level), Open Floor Plan Throughout Main Level with Office, Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Island & Bar, Stove Top, Wall Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Deck. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE4995360)