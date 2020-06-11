All apartments in Five Forks
Five Forks, SC
10 Broadstone Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

10 Broadstone Court

10 Broadstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

10 Broadstone Court, Five Forks, SC 29681

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
Call Carole Atkison at (864)787-1067 for more information. Beautiful traditional brick home located in a luxury garden home community. An open foyer welcomes you into a bright Great Room w/built-insand formal Dining Room. The Master Suite on main has 2 walk-in closets, counter tops, Jacuzzi tub and double vanities w/granite counter tops.Study and 2nd bedroom also on main. Lower level features a spacious bonus room w/surround sound that opens onto screened porch, twobedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom. Extras include large deck, Exercise room, workshop, central vac, security system and in groundsprinkler. Freshly painted. Neighborhood has a 4+ acre natural wooded area with walking paths.Total yard maintenance, trash pick up and HOA dues are included in the monthly rent. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Broadstone Court have any available units?
10 Broadstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Five Forks, SC.
What amenities does 10 Broadstone Court have?
Some of 10 Broadstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Broadstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Broadstone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Broadstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Broadstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Five Forks.
Does 10 Broadstone Court offer parking?
No, 10 Broadstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 10 Broadstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Broadstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Broadstone Court have a pool?
No, 10 Broadstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Broadstone Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Broadstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Broadstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Broadstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Broadstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Broadstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
