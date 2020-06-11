10 Broadstone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Call Carole Atkison at (864)787-1067 for more information. Beautiful traditional brick home located in a luxury garden home community. An open foyer welcomes you into a bright Great Room w/built-insand formal Dining Room. The Master Suite on main has 2 walk-in closets, counter tops, Jacuzzi tub and double vanities w/granite counter tops.Study and 2nd bedroom also on main. Lower level features a spacious bonus room w/surround sound that opens onto screened porch, twobedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom. Extras include large deck, Exercise room, workshop, central vac, security system and in groundsprinkler. Freshly painted. Neighborhood has a 4+ acre natural wooded area with walking paths.Total yard maintenance, trash pick up and HOA dues are included in the monthly rent. Owner/agent.