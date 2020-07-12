Apartment List
/
SC
/
five forks
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Five Forks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Raven Falls Ln
213 Raven Falls Lane, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062 This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Dillworth Ct
24 Dillworth Court, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Townes at High Grove. This beautiful, highend townhouse features plenty of upgrades.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Ossabaw Loop
15 Ossabaw Loop, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4500 sqft
Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom home with BONUS in highly sought after Five Forks Plantation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
10 Willow Oak Court
10 Willow Oak Court, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2253 sqft
Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Roper Meadows is super convenient to Pelham Road & Roper Mountain Road! This home's spacious and open floor plan will fulfill all of your family's needs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
6 Moss Wood Circle
6 Moss Wood Circle, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
This gorgeous house has an open floor plan, two story foyer and living room. The upscale kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast area with a fireplace and goes out onto a deck with a large fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Copperdale Drive
38 Copperdale Drive, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom with BONUS in Desirable Ravenwood Community! Located in Five Forks Area, Convenient to Woodruff Shops and Restaurants! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS'

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
10 Colleton Court
10 Colleton Court, Five Forks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home in the amazing growing area of Five Forks off Woodruff Road and Scuffletown Road. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a bonus room above the garage.
Results within 1 mile of Five Forks
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5 Paloro Place
5 Paloro Place, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2048 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home very convenient to Pelham and Woodruff Rd. Beautiful hardwood flooring and new carpet installed. Living room has high ceiling with fan and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a den.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
109 Shelby Court
109 Shelby Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 bedroom ranch style home with fenced yard and 2 car garage. This home has an open floor plan and features new flooring throughout along with granite counter tops in the kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
454 Peaksview Drive
454 Peaksview Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1914 sqft
Newer construction!! Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch that's convenient to Five Forks and minutes from interstates. Open floorplan concept with spacious Living Room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill
700 Daisy Hill Lane, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Gorgeous 2 MBR, 2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage, The Village at Adams Mill - Gorgeous, well appointed townhouse has an open floor plan and crisp white moldings set against a neutral color scheme throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
509 Gunnison Drive
509 Gunnison Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
109 Landing Lane
109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**** RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
301 Fortuna Drive
301 Fortuna Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2700 sqft
Orchard Farms, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the very desired neighborhood, Orchard Farms.
Results within 5 miles of Five Forks
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Five Forks, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Five Forks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Five Forks 3 BedroomsFive Forks Apartments with BalconyFive Forks Apartments with GarageFive Forks Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Five Forks Apartments with ParkingFive Forks Apartments with PoolFive Forks Apartments with Washer-DryerFive Forks Cheap Places
Five Forks Dog Friendly ApartmentsFive Forks Furnished ApartmentsFive Forks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SC
Gaffney, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College