183 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC
"I soar on the Highway 85 north / Mingling on Singleton on down to Five Forks / I'm sure you ain't hear of me, but now it's time for / People looking in the sky, like Why Lord?" -From White Jesus by R
Five Forks is one of the most popular suburbs of Greenville in Greenville County, South Carolina. Named for the five major roads that connect and intersect one another in its center, Five Forks is now home to more than 14,000 people. Worried about the U.S. economy, like a lot of other Americans? Let Five Forks ease your stress! It's been growing since it was born, and it certainly shows no signs of stopping now! See more
Finding an apartment in Five Forks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.