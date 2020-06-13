Apartment List
183 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC

Finding an apartment in Five Forks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
7 Red Jonathan Ct
7 Red Jonathan Court, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2600 sqft
7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated

1 Unit Available
15 Ossabaw Loop
15 Ossabaw Loop, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.

1 Unit Available
38 Copperdale Drive
38 Copperdale Drive, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **12 MONTH MAXIMUM LEASE** **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH RENT** Beautiful 4 Bedrooms
Results within 1 mile of Five Forks
Verified

7 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.

1 Unit Available
214 Windsong Drive
214 Windsong Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
5 Sheepscot Court
5 Sheepscot Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2013 sqft
When you walk in the front door you step into your foyer that has arched doorways leading to your dinning and living area. Your home has updated lighting throughout. The kitchen has been updated and has an over range microwave.

1 Unit Available
5 Paloro Place
5 Paloro Place, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2048 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home very convenient to Pelham and Woodruff Rd. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Living room has high ceiling with fan and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a den. Lots cabinet space and a pantry in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
6 Ivory Arch Court
6 Ivory Arch Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood that is convenient to schools, dining, and shopping! The open floor plan is great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
210 Cross Field Road
210 Cross Field Road, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3651 sqft
Great home off Tanner Road with easy access to I385 and shopping. Formal living room. Combination living room and den with gas FP. Updated eat in kitchen with appliances. 2 masters, one up and one down both with large baths and lots of closets.

1 Unit Available
301 Fortuna Drive
301 Fortuna Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2700 sqft
Orchard Farms, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the very desired neighborhood, Orchard Farms.

1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.
Results within 5 miles of Five Forks
Verified

14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

16 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified

33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

128 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Verified

20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

16 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
City Guide for Five Forks, SC

"I soar on the Highway 85 north / Mingling on Singleton on down to Five Forks / I'm sure you ain't hear of me, but now it's time for / People looking in the sky, like Why Lord?" -From White Jesus by R

Five Forks is one of the most popular suburbs of Greenville in Greenville County, South Carolina. Named for the five major roads that connect and intersect one another in its center, Five Forks is now home to more than 14,000 people. Worried about the U.S. economy, like a lot of other Americans? Let Five Forks ease your stress! It's been growing since it was born, and it certainly shows no signs of stopping now! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Five Forks, SC

Finding an apartment in Five Forks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

