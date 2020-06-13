/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Red Jonathan Ct
7 Red Jonathan Court, Five Forks, SC
7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 Ossabaw Loop
15 Ossabaw Loop, Five Forks, SC
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
38 Copperdale Drive
38 Copperdale Drive, Five Forks, SC
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **12 MONTH MAXIMUM LEASE** **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH RENT** Beautiful 4 Bedrooms
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
214 Windsong Drive
214 Windsong Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5 Sheepscot Court
5 Sheepscot Court, Greenville County, SC
When you walk in the front door you step into your foyer that has arched doorways leading to your dinning and living area. Your home has updated lighting throughout. The kitchen has been updated and has an over range microwave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5 Paloro Place
5 Paloro Place, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2048 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home very convenient to Pelham and Woodruff Rd. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Living room has high ceiling with fan and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a den. Lots cabinet space and a pantry in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Silverthorn Court
4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6 Ivory Arch Court
6 Ivory Arch Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood that is convenient to schools, dining, and shopping! The open floor plan is great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
454 Peaksview Drive
454 Peaksview Drive, Greenville County, SC
***NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/1/2020*** Newer construction!! Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch that's convenient to Five Forks and minutes from interstates. Open floorplan concept with spacious Living Room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.
100 W Fieldsparrow Ct, Greenville County, SC
**Showings available to begin 6/17** Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
100 W Fieldsparrow Court
100 West Fieldsparrow Court, Greenville County, SC
Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Field Road
210 Cross Field Road, Greenville County, SC
Great home off Tanner Road with easy access to I385 and shopping. Formal living room. Combination living room and den with gas FP. Updated eat in kitchen with appliances. 2 masters, one up and one down both with large baths and lots of closets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
301 Fortuna Drive
301 Fortuna Drive, Greenville County, SC
Orchard Farms, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the very desired neighborhood, Orchard Farms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
