Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
4015 Abingdon Road
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

4015 Abingdon Road

4015 Abingdon Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2023669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4015 Abingdon Road, Columbia, SC 29203
Hyatt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,751

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 2146 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, fireplace, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a deck. Minutes away from I-20. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Abingdon Road have any available units?
4015 Abingdon Road has a unit available for $1,751 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Abingdon Road have?
Some of 4015 Abingdon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Abingdon Road currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Abingdon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Abingdon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 Abingdon Road is pet friendly.
Does 4015 Abingdon Road offer parking?
No, 4015 Abingdon Road does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Abingdon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Abingdon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Abingdon Road have a pool?
No, 4015 Abingdon Road does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Abingdon Road have accessible units?
No, 4015 Abingdon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Abingdon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Abingdon Road has units with dishwashers.
