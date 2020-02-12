Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
1207 Elmore Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 2
1207 Elmore Street
1207 Elmore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1207 Elmore Street, Columbia, SC 29203
Colonial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lining rm, Dining rm, Laundry rm, Front Porch, Fenced Yard, Storage House(Optional)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 Elmore Street have any available units?
1207 Elmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, SC
.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 1207 Elmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Elmore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Elmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Elmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 1207 Elmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Elmore Street does offer parking.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Elmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have a pool?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
