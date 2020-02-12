All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1207 Elmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
1207 Elmore Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

1207 Elmore Street

1207 Elmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1207 Elmore Street, Columbia, SC 29203
Colonial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lining rm, Dining rm, Laundry rm, Front Porch, Fenced Yard, Storage House(Optional)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Elmore Street have any available units?
1207 Elmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 1207 Elmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Elmore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Elmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Elmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1207 Elmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Elmore Street does offer parking.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Elmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have a pool?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Elmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Elmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street
Columbia, SC 29201
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29206
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St
Columbia, SC 29201
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29201
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl
Columbia, SC 29210
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd
Columbia, SC 29210

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SC
Chester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Downtown
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter