Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

61 Montagu Ave B

61 Montagu St · (843) 722-6606
Location

61 Montagu St, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Charming Duplex #B in Harleston Village - Property Id: 165922

This fully furnished property is located in the quiet Harleston Village of Historic Downtown Charleston. This ground level unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a piazza, stainless steal appliances, a Jacuzzi tub, fenced yard, and beautiful architecture. One parking space is provided and off street parking is available. It's move in ready, close to MUSC, CofC, and popular tourist sites within the city.
Property Id 165922

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Montagu Ave B have any available units?
61 Montagu Ave B has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Montagu Ave B have?
Some of 61 Montagu Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Montagu Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
61 Montagu Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Montagu Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 61 Montagu Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 61 Montagu Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 61 Montagu Ave B does offer parking.
Does 61 Montagu Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Montagu Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Montagu Ave B have a pool?
No, 61 Montagu Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 61 Montagu Ave B have accessible units?
No, 61 Montagu Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Montagu Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Montagu Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Montagu Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Montagu Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
