Palmetto Pointe 3 bedroom/2.5ba home with 2 car garage - This lovely home in convenient Palmetto Pointe has an open floor plan in the common areas and has just been painted throughout. The ground level has a modern kitchen opening to a dining room and great room with fireplace. The kitchen features a large center island and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom with luxurious en suite and three closets is also conveniently located on the main level . The marble shower and tub feature dual shower heads and another rain head. The powder room and laundry room round out the living space on the ground floor. Two large bedrooms upstairs and a full bath complete the living space. Downstairs common areas feature beautiful hardwood and tile floors while the bedrooms have carpet. The great room and all bedrooms provide ceiling fans to keep cooling costs down. The two car garage is conveniently accessed from the laundry room. The back yard spills on to a quiet cul de sac for peace and quiet. Palmetto Pointe is conveniently located with access to Bluffton, Savannah, Hilton Head and Beaufort all within 30 minutes or less - near the intersection of Hwy 46 and Hwy 170. Contact Gary at Realty Management Advisors (843.706.2030) for additional information or to set up a showing. SORRY NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719675)