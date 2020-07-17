All apartments in Newport
97 Gibbs Avenue

97 Gibbs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine. Includes a one car garage and an additional off street parking spot. Private, fenced in, side yard. Newly painted. Refinished hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom, with tile floors, ample storage, and built in vanity/diaper changing table. Coat closet and large pantry closet in hallway. Beautiful bay window in living room. Private storage unit in basement. Coin op washer and dryer in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Gibbs Avenue have any available units?
97 Gibbs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 97 Gibbs Avenue have?
Some of 97 Gibbs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Gibbs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
97 Gibbs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Gibbs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 97 Gibbs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 97 Gibbs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 97 Gibbs Avenue offers parking.
Does 97 Gibbs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Gibbs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Gibbs Avenue have a pool?
No, 97 Gibbs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 97 Gibbs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 97 Gibbs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Gibbs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Gibbs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Gibbs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Gibbs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
