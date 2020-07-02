All apartments in Newport
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

85 Eustis Avenue

85 Eustis Avenue · (401) 556-9563
Location

85 Eustis Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Eustis-Easton's Pond

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Sept 1 2020 – May 31 2021. Exceptionally maintained home located in Newport's most desired area, the Kay/Eustis neighborhood. Super clean affordable furnished 3-bedroom 1.5 bath home with an open floor plan on the upper level which includes an updated kitchen, open living room, family size dining area, and 2 bedrooms - including the master bedroom which has a slider to one of the 2 back decks. Bright lower level has finished family room and oversize bedroom. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry room and a rear deck which overlooks a large fenced yard. Walking distance to water, beach, downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Eustis Avenue have any available units?
85 Eustis Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Eustis Avenue have?
Some of 85 Eustis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Eustis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Eustis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Eustis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85 Eustis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 85 Eustis Avenue offer parking?
No, 85 Eustis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 85 Eustis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Eustis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Eustis Avenue have a pool?
No, 85 Eustis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85 Eustis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Eustis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Eustis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Eustis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Eustis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Eustis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
