85 Eustis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available Sept 1 2020 – May 31 2021. Exceptionally maintained home located in Newport's most desired area, the Kay/Eustis neighborhood. Super clean affordable furnished 3-bedroom 1.5 bath home with an open floor plan on the upper level which includes an updated kitchen, open living room, family size dining area, and 2 bedrooms - including the master bedroom which has a slider to one of the 2 back decks. Bright lower level has finished family room and oversize bedroom. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry room and a rear deck which overlooks a large fenced yard. Walking distance to water, beach, downtown.