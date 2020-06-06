All apartments in Newport
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street

7 Bowery Street · (401) 556-9563
Location

7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI 02840
Memorial Boulevard

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home. Classic home in the heart of Newport overlooking a lovely park and located steps from Bellevue and within walking distance to the harbor front, dining, and shopping. This lovely home has just been totally renovated and its rooms are tastefully furnished. 3200 sqft 4 bedroom and 3 bath comfortable home that has a large dining and living rooms that opens to a sweeping porch. The great chef’s kitchen, which features a Blomberg gas range and microwave, leathered granite counters, wine cooler, and a double-sized stainless sink, opens to a large comfortable family room. You can enjoy the Newport summer days and evenings on your private large covered porch that overlooks the furnished tiled patio with grill. Newly installed central AC throughout and laundry room. Plenty of off-street parking and garage. This is a unique high-quality home with all the room you will need in the perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Bowery Street have any available units?
7 Bowery Street has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Bowery Street have?
Some of 7 Bowery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Bowery Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bowery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bowery Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Bowery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 7 Bowery Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Bowery Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Bowery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Bowery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bowery Street have a pool?
No, 7 Bowery Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Bowery Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Bowery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bowery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Bowery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Bowery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Bowery Street has units with air conditioning.
