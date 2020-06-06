7 Bowery Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home. Classic home in the heart of Newport overlooking a lovely park and located steps from Bellevue and within walking distance to the harbor front, dining, and shopping. This lovely home has just been totally renovated and its rooms are tastefully furnished. 3200 sqft 4 bedroom and 3 bath comfortable home that has a large dining and living rooms that opens to a sweeping porch. The great chef’s kitchen, which features a Blomberg gas range and microwave, leathered granite counters, wine cooler, and a double-sized stainless sink, opens to a large comfortable family room. You can enjoy the Newport summer days and evenings on your private large covered porch that overlooks the furnished tiled patio with grill. Newly installed central AC throughout and laundry room. Plenty of off-street parking and garage. This is a unique high-quality home with all the room you will need in the perfect location.