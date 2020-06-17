56 Ruggles Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Wall to wall renovation just off Ocean Drive, available June 1st, possibly sooner** This classic cape house rental is getting the full treatment, with a wall to wall remodel & renovation. At just a shade under 1000 square feet, this two bed one bath apartment will feature freshly refinished hardwoods, stone & stainless kitchen, sunny rear porch, laundry in unit, off street parking, and garage storage to boot! Heat and water are included in rent, and so are the breathtaking sunsets! Pets are negotiable, so feel free to ask about your furry friend.