56 Ruggles Avenue
56 Ruggles Avenue

56 Ruggles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

56 Ruggles Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
**Wall to wall renovation just off Ocean Drive, available June 1st, possibly sooner** This classic cape house rental is getting the full treatment, with a wall to wall remodel & renovation. At just a shade under 1000 square feet, this two bed one bath apartment will feature freshly refinished hardwoods, stone & stainless kitchen, sunny rear porch, laundry in unit, off street parking, and garage storage to boot! Heat and water are included in rent, and so are the breathtaking sunsets! Pets are negotiable, so feel free to ask about your furry friend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

