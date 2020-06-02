All apartments in Newport
31 Channing Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:34 PM

31 Channing Street

31 Channing Street · (401) 225-8555
Location

31 Channing Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Traditional Newport Cottage minutes from restaurants, shops, clubs and Jane Pickens Theater!
2 car garage with a large driveway with plenty of parking and a good size yard featuring a cozy patio.
Inviting front porch and a sun room in the back of the house, this home has lots of versatile space to suit your lifestyle.
High ceilings,formal dining and living rooms plus a den and extra space in the lower level where the laundry is located.
4 Bedrooms and a full bath and shower are located on the second floor. 1/2 baths are on the first floor and lower level.
This is a year rental or longer, unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Channing Street have any available units?
31 Channing Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Channing Street have?
Some of 31 Channing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Channing Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Channing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Channing Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Channing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 31 Channing Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 Channing Street does offer parking.
Does 31 Channing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Channing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Channing Street have a pool?
No, 31 Channing Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Channing Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Channing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Channing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Channing Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Channing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Channing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
