Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:32 PM

16 Thames Street

16 Thames Street · (401) 846-3800
Location

16 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Please note: This cottage is not a summer rental. It's a furnished longer term (July 15-June 15 or so 2021) Make this pretty little cottage your own today! Couldn't be better situated next to a park. This spot is not only historic, private and immaculate but it's only a short walk to Washington Square, Broadway restaurants, Bowen's and Bannister's wharves and so on. The newly refurbished property features, a brick patio, washer and dryer, one level living, beamed cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The yard is fully fenced and, get this, has a gate from the courtyard to aforementioned park. If you are going to live in Newport, experience the local flavor, classic architecture and walkability of picturesque Newport, RI, enjoy it from this storybook two bedroom cottage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Thames Street have any available units?
16 Thames Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Thames Street have?
Some of 16 Thames Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Thames Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Thames Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Thames Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Thames Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 16 Thames Street offer parking?
No, 16 Thames Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Thames Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Thames Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Thames Street have a pool?
No, 16 Thames Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Thames Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Thames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Thames Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Thames Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Thames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Thames Street does not have units with air conditioning.
