16 Thames Street

Please note: This cottage is not a summer rental. It's a furnished longer term (July 15-June 15 or so 2021) Make this pretty little cottage your own today! Couldn't be better situated next to a park. This spot is not only historic, private and immaculate but it's only a short walk to Washington Square, Broadway restaurants, Bowen's and Bannister's wharves and so on. The newly refurbished property features, a brick patio, washer and dryer, one level living, beamed cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The yard is fully fenced and, get this, has a gate from the courtyard to aforementioned park. If you are going to live in Newport, experience the local flavor, classic architecture and walkability of picturesque Newport, RI, enjoy it from this storybook two bedroom cottage.