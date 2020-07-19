All apartments in Newport County
8 Thorpe Ave

8 Thorpe Avenue ·
Location

8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI 02871

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.
With public access to the water located less than 50 yards from your front door, if you are into water sports like kayaking, fishing or boating, this 1,408 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath then this home is just what you are looking for. It also features an exterior that was just re-stained, and interior walls and carpets that are in excellent condition making it move-in ready.
Other amenities include off-street parking for 3 vehicles; a large bright eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave oven; spacious living room with fireplace; large deck and private fenced in backyard; laundry room off kitchen with 1/2 bath and washer & dryer; and cable/internet ready.
Hi-efficiency gas heat & electric hot water, city water and full septic system.
Walking distance to beach Island Park Beach and numerous local restaurants means you never need to call a cab or Uber. The house is centrally located just 20 minutes from NAVSTA Newport and Newport's downtown and harbor area containing numerous restaurants, shopping opportunities and entertainment venues, and 25 minutes from Providence.
No Smoking and No Pets permitted.
Criminal background, credit check, and references required for all applicants.
Gas heat, electricity, water, trash, snow removal, cable and phone paid by tenant. Landscaping provided by landlord.
Rent - $1,900/month plus one month's Security Deposit.
Renters insurance is required.

Contact Ed at PMI of Rhode Island at 401.234.1090 for more information on this listing or to arrange to view the property.

Be aware of rental scammers. All rental ads have the potential of being scammed. All employees of PMI of Rhode Island have a "@pmirhodeisland.com" email address. If you are corresponding with someone regarding this property who does not have a "@pmirhodeisland.com" email address, then you are responding to a scam ad and are not corresponding with an employee of PMI of Rhode Island. We recommend never sending any money to someone you have not been able to personally speak to, meet with, or who is not able to personally walk you through the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Thorpe Ave have any available units?
8 Thorpe Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Thorpe Ave have?
Some of 8 Thorpe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Thorpe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8 Thorpe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Thorpe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8 Thorpe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport County.
Does 8 Thorpe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8 Thorpe Ave offers parking.
Does 8 Thorpe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Thorpe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Thorpe Ave have a pool?
No, 8 Thorpe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8 Thorpe Ave have accessible units?
No, 8 Thorpe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Thorpe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Thorpe Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Thorpe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Thorpe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
