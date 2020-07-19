8 Thorpe Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.

With public access to the water located less than 50 yards from your front door, if you are into water sports like kayaking, fishing or boating, this 1,408 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath then this home is just what you are looking for. It also features an exterior that was just re-stained, and interior walls and carpets that are in excellent condition making it move-in ready.

Other amenities include off-street parking for 3 vehicles; a large bright eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave oven; spacious living room with fireplace; large deck and private fenced in backyard; laundry room off kitchen with 1/2 bath and washer & dryer; and cable/internet ready.

Hi-efficiency gas heat & electric hot water, city water and full septic system.

Walking distance to beach Island Park Beach and numerous local restaurants means you never need to call a cab or Uber. The house is centrally located just 20 minutes from NAVSTA Newport and Newport's downtown and harbor area containing numerous restaurants, shopping opportunities and entertainment venues, and 25 minutes from Providence.

No Smoking and No Pets permitted.

Criminal background, credit check, and references required for all applicants.

Gas heat, electricity, water, trash, snow removal, cable and phone paid by tenant. Landscaping provided by landlord.

Rent - $1,900/month plus one month's Security Deposit.

Renters insurance is required.



Contact Ed at PMI of Rhode Island at 401.234.1090 for more information on this listing or to arrange to view the property.



Be aware of rental scammers. All rental ads have the potential of being scammed. All employees of PMI of Rhode Island have a "@pmirhodeisland.com" email address. If you are corresponding with someone regarding this property who does not have a "@pmirhodeisland.com" email address, then you are responding to a scam ad and are not corresponding with an employee of PMI of Rhode Island. We recommend never sending any money to someone you have not been able to personally speak to, meet with, or who is not able to personally walk you through the property.