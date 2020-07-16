275 Mccorrie Lane

Amenities
Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars. The internal property has breath taking hard wood floors, wonderfully created built in storage, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, historic fireplace and a private washer and dryer. The unit just had a total make over from top to bottom including new energy efficient windows! Residency includes access to a large unfinished attic (dry) that allows for additional storage. This rental is located within a 10 minute drive of a food store, gas station, coffee house, public bus line, highway access and within a 15 minute drive of the Newport War College. All applicants are subject to credit, eviction, employment and income verification.