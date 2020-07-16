275 Mccorrie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars. The internal property has breath taking hard wood floors, wonderfully created built in storage, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, historic fireplace and a private washer and dryer. The unit just had a total make over from top to bottom including new energy efficient windows! Residency includes access to a large unfinished attic (dry) that allows for additional storage. This rental is located within a 10 minute drive of a food store, gas station, coffee house, public bus line, highway access and within a 15 minute drive of the Newport War College. All applicants are subject to credit, eviction, employment and income verification.