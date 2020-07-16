All apartments in Newport County
Find more places like 275 Mccorrie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport County, RI
/
275 Mccorrie Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

275 Mccorrie Lane

275 Mccorrie Lane · (401) 921-5011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

275 Mccorrie Lane, Newport County, RI 02871

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars. The internal property has breath taking hard wood floors, wonderfully created built in storage, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, historic fireplace and a private washer and dryer. The unit just had a total make over from top to bottom including new energy efficient windows! Residency includes access to a large unfinished attic (dry) that allows for additional storage. This rental is located within a 10 minute drive of a food store, gas station, coffee house, public bus line, highway access and within a 15 minute drive of the Newport War College. All applicants are subject to credit, eviction, employment and income verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Mccorrie Lane have any available units?
275 Mccorrie Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Mccorrie Lane have?
Some of 275 Mccorrie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Mccorrie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
275 Mccorrie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Mccorrie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 275 Mccorrie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport County.
Does 275 Mccorrie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 275 Mccorrie Lane offers parking.
Does 275 Mccorrie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Mccorrie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Mccorrie Lane have a pool?
No, 275 Mccorrie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 275 Mccorrie Lane have accessible units?
No, 275 Mccorrie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Mccorrie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Mccorrie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Mccorrie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Mccorrie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 275 Mccorrie Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd
Melville, RI 02871

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MANewport, RINewport East, RIFall River, MANarragansett Pier, RICranston, RIEast Providence, RI
Wakefield-Peacedale, RINew Bedford, MATaunton, MAPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RIAttleboro, MARaynham Center, MACumberland Hill, RINorton Center, MAWoonsocket, RIMansfield Center, MABridgewater, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity