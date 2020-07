Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown. You'll love enjoying the sunshine on the back deck, the open floorplan, and all of the natural light. Available for $3000/month plus utilities and wifi. Pets considered.