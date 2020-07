Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020. Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances that take you to a composite deck and a private large back yard with a stone wall surrounding and mature trees. The sunroom is a great addition to your living space and the partially finished basement! One car garage is available as well. This home is fully furnished in a very desirable Portsmouth family neighborhood. Minutes to Newport, Route 24 and Naval Base. The start and end date can be negotiable.