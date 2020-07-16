104 Third Beach Road

Amenities

Unfurnished 2BD cottage town house in desirable area - $1700/month Available September 1, 2019 *** FEW RENTALS IN THIS DESIRABLE AREA ***

Unfurnished cottage town house, 2 bedrooms 1 bath, large private yard. Beautifully landscaped surroundings with ambiance, great place to relax and enjoy the country setting. New renovated interior, fresh and clean. Hardwood floors, tile, marble counter, washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen, tastefully designed. Off street parking. Beautiful patio off living room out to large private yard. Landscaping included. Close to beaches, bird sanctuary, golf courses, walking trails, and a local favorite farmers market. Ideal location. MUST SEE! No pets.