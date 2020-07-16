All apartments in Newport County
104 Third Beach Road
104 Third Beach Road

104 Third Beach Road · (401) 846-1356
Location

104 Third Beach Road, Newport County, RI 02842

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unfurnished 2BD cottage town house in desirable area - $1700/month Available September 1, 2019 *** FEW RENTALS IN THIS DESIRABLE AREA ***
Unfurnished cottage town house, 2 bedrooms 1 bath, large private yard. Beautifully landscaped surroundings with ambiance, great place to relax and enjoy the country setting. New renovated interior, fresh and clean. Hardwood floors, tile, marble counter, washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen, tastefully designed. Off street parking. Beautiful patio off living room out to large private yard. Landscaping included. Close to beaches, bird sanctuary, golf courses, walking trails, and a local favorite farmers market. Ideal location. MUST SEE! No pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
