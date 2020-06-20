114 Worcester Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave!
A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.
This property boasts over 1,000 square feet of living space, stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, 100 square foot deck and a fenced in yard, energy efficient water heater. Washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area- also great for storage. Conveniently located right by the East Bay bike path, public library, public transportation, shopping, Crescent Park Carousel and so much more!
Call today for a private showing!