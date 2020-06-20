114 Worcester Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave!

A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.

This property boasts over 1,000 square feet of living space, stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, 100 square foot deck and a fenced in yard, energy efficient water heater. Washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area- also great for storage. Conveniently located right by the East Bay bike path, public library, public transportation, shopping, Crescent Park Carousel and so much more!



Call today for a private showing!