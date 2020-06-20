All apartments in East Providence
114 Worcester Avenue

114 Worcester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 Worcester Avenue, East Providence, RI 02915
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave!
A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.
This property boasts over 1,000 square feet of living space, stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, 100 square foot deck and a fenced in yard, energy efficient water heater. Washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area- also great for storage. Conveniently located right by the East Bay bike path, public library, public transportation, shopping, Crescent Park Carousel and so much more!

Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Worcester Avenue have any available units?
114 Worcester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Providence, RI.
What amenities does 114 Worcester Avenue have?
Some of 114 Worcester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Worcester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 Worcester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Worcester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 114 Worcester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Providence.
Does 114 Worcester Avenue offer parking?
No, 114 Worcester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 114 Worcester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Worcester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Worcester Avenue have a pool?
No, 114 Worcester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 114 Worcester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 Worcester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Worcester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Worcester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Worcester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Worcester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
