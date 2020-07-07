32 Broad Street

Amenities

Welcome to the Smith-Waterman House, located in the Historic Waterfront District of Warren. This treasured heirloom invites you to enjoy old-world craftsmanship with timeless appeal. The first floor features a double parlor, formal dining room, den/office and custom kitchen with 2 sets of double doors onto a wraparound porch overlooking the private fenced-in yard. Family room, breakfast room, walk in pantry and wet bar, a second dishwasher and beverage cooler. The custom kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and everything needed for family entertaining and enjoyment. The first floor has a separate guest area or first floor master with separate entrance, bedroom and bath. On the second floor you will find 2 jack and jill bedrooms and bath, 3rd bedroom and bath, studio and laundry. There is a private master suite in the third-floor tower with large shower and separate double sized tub. Walk to Warren's historic waterfront, main street, shopping and restaurants. Wonderful summer get away. 20 Minutes to Newport and TFG Airport.

Available August at $8,000/mo. Sept through May at $5,000/mo and offered as a yearly at $5,500/mo.