Bristol County, RI
32 Broad Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

32 Broad Street

32 Broad Street · (401) 662-5946
Location

32 Broad Street, Bristol County, RI 02885

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5528 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to the Smith-Waterman House, located in the Historic Waterfront District of Warren. This treasured heirloom invites you to enjoy old-world craftsmanship with timeless appeal. The first floor features a double parlor, formal dining room, den/office and custom kitchen with 2 sets of double doors onto a wraparound porch overlooking the private fenced-in yard. Family room, breakfast room, walk in pantry and wet bar, a second dishwasher and beverage cooler. The custom kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and everything needed for family entertaining and enjoyment. The first floor has a separate guest area or first floor master with separate entrance, bedroom and bath. On the second floor you will find 2 jack and jill bedrooms and bath, 3rd bedroom and bath, studio and laundry. There is a private master suite in the third-floor tower with large shower and separate double sized tub. Walk to Warren's historic waterfront, main street, shopping and restaurants. Wonderful summer get away. 20 Minutes to Newport and TFG Airport.
Available August at $8,000/mo. Sept through May at $5,000/mo and offered as a yearly at $5,500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Broad Street have any available units?
32 Broad Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Broad Street have?
Some of 32 Broad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol County.
Does 32 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 32 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 32 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
