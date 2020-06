Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. It is a no outlet street with little traffic. The house has been completely renovated and has a nice fenced yard area. Laundry hookups included on 1st floor off the kitchen. Second floor has a spacious walk through bonus room. Tenant pays all utilities. On-street parking.



(RLNE5814727)