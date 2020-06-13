Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

10 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, PA

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Plaza Apartments
1813 Summit St, Lebanon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious interiors with wall-to-wall carpeting, washers and dryers in every home, and large closets. On-site pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available and off-street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
432 N 11th Street
432 North 11th Street, Lebanon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1292 sqft
North Side Townhouse: Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Laundry, 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Fenced Rear Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage, Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Orchoard Ave
1020 Orchard Street, Lebanon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1006 sqft
ROW HOME - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, eat-in Kitchen & off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
333 N. 11Th Street
333 North 11th Street, Lebanon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$900
4 bed/1 bath for rent - 333 N 11th St Lebanon PA, 17046 4 bedrooms 1 Bath Kitchen Living room Attic Backyard Garage/shed Tenant Pays: All utilities 1 Parking space Fenced in yard Lebanon Area School District Rent ONLY $900mo Deposit $900 No
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2143 PENN STREET
2143 Penn Street, Pleasant Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2143 PENN STREET Available 06/22/20 2143 PENN STREET, LEBANON - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome available in Lebanon. Special features include new carpet, garage, basement for storage, and a deck. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
847 E Maple
847 East Maple Street, Palmyra, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed Rancher for Rent. Palmyra - Excellent rental opportunity in palmyra borough. This spacious well maintained ranch house is available today. 2 bedrooms. Plenty of updates. Excellent condition. New Roof.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Williams Rd.
20 Williams Road, Lebanon County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
20 Williams Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon... Myerstown Rancher w huge yard. - 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Private well and septic. Oil heat. Electric hot water. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5787752)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
176 N VILLAGE CIRCLE
176 North Village Court, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
This End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms,2 ~ baths, a full unfinished basements w/ superior walls, a 10~ X 8~ concrete patio w/ privacy fence, gas heat, C/A and a one car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 N. Village Circle - 1
112 N Village Cir, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
400 Sunrise Dr.
400 Sunrise Drive, Lebanon County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Fredericksburg rancher - Huge 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rancher on large country lot. One car attached garage and 2 car detached. Plenty of living space, plenty of storage space. Walkout basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Median Rent in Lebanon

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lebanon is $618, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $785.
Studio
$614
1 Bed
$618
2 Beds
$785
3+ Beds
$1,030
City GuideLebanon
Lebanon: Forget the Ball Drop, we've got the Bologna Drop!

Lebanon -- pronounced "Leb-nin" in the distinct Central Pennsylvania accent -- is an old farming town that is slowly modernizing. A tightly knit community that mixes agriculture and manufacturing, Lebanon residents live, work, and play together.

Moving to Lebanon

Getting Around: Lebanon is pretty compact and walkable, and a rental apartment in the middle of town will have plenty of shops in walking distance. Lebanon Transit provides local routes along with a handful of longer routes to Lancaster and Hershey. This makes daily living without a car pretty easy. For those looking to get out of town, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has access only minutes away.

Weather: If you can find an apartment with paid utilities in Lebanon, count yourself lucky -- you'll be turning up the heat for five months of the year. Pennsylvania winters can get pretty crisp and tend to have biting winds that make their way in through all cracks. This is balanced out by the hot, humid summers that call for fans and air conditioning.

Lead Time: Lebanon is fairly wide open when it comes to property rentals, and with the appropriate paperwork, you can find a place and move in within a month or so. You won't even need much in the way of a deposit -- Central Pennsylvania has historically been an area with below-average rental rates.

Lebanon's Neighborhoods

City Center: The heart of Lebanon, City Center is undergoing a revitalization that has brought in plenty to do, as well as updates in housing. Solidly urban, you won't find much in house rentals here -- it's best for those looking for studio apartments for rent.

Cornwall Junction: Northwest of city center, this is an old neighborhood, with a number of historic houses. You will find a lot of smaller 2 or 3 bedroom houses for rent in this neighborhood, mostly in the form of row homes.

Rocherty: The most suburban of Lebanon's neighborhoods, this area is more likely to have apartment complexes than houses or single units. It's also where you will find plenty of shopping centers and strip malls, with big box stores and fast food chains.

Living in Lebanon

Lebanon is the home of Lebanon bologna -- it has become so attached to the town that every year, the residents come out to see a 150-pound bologna drop to ring in the New Year. Folks around town have a special place in their hearts for this cured meat, with local companies that have been family owned for decades still hand-crafting it. You can pick some up at the Lebanon Farmers Market, a year-round market that features the best meats and produce from the area.

Lebanon residents get out to enjoy the rural areas when the weather is pleasant. State game lands, Speedwell Forge, the Mount Gretna Trails, and a variety of lakes and rivers are close by. Many of the locals head out for hiking, boating and fishing on the weekends, and it's the type of area where the first day of deer season is considered a holiday.

For the geek in all of us that loves to play dress-up once in a while, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire -- considered one of the best in the country -- is just south of Lebanon and operates during the summer months. It's even got a craft brewery that is open year-round. If you don't want to have to worry about a designated driver to get back into the city, you're covered. Snitz Creek Brewery has opened up in downtown Lebanon, providing super-tasty craft beers you can walk to.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lebanon?
In Lebanon, the median rent is $614 for a studio, $618 for a 1-bedroom, $785 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,030 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lebanon, check out our monthly Lebanon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lebanon?
Some of the colleges located in the Lebanon area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lebanon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lebanon from include Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Reading, and Hanover.

