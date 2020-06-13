10 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, PA

Moving to Lebanon

Getting Around: Lebanon is pretty compact and walkable, and a rental apartment in the middle of town will have plenty of shops in walking distance. Lebanon Transit provides local routes along with a handful of longer routes to Lancaster and Hershey. This makes daily living without a car pretty easy. For those looking to get out of town, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has access only minutes away.

Weather: If you can find an apartment with paid utilities in Lebanon, count yourself lucky -- you'll be turning up the heat for five months of the year. Pennsylvania winters can get pretty crisp and tend to have biting winds that make their way in through all cracks. This is balanced out by the hot, humid summers that call for fans and air conditioning.

Lead Time: Lebanon is fairly wide open when it comes to property rentals, and with the appropriate paperwork, you can find a place and move in within a month or so. You won't even need much in the way of a deposit -- Central Pennsylvania has historically been an area with below-average rental rates.