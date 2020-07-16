Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage.



New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows. Large eat in kitchen with new counters and backsplash.



Contact: Natalie Remigio 717-690-1848



***Tenant pays all utilities. Gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

***A small dog permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

***Renters insurance required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5572351)