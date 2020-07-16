All apartments in York County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD

2060 Greenbriar Road · (717) 690-1848 ext. 304
Location

2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA 17404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage.

New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows. Large eat in kitchen with new counters and backsplash.

Contact: Natalie Remigio 717-690-1848

***Tenant pays all utilities. Gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.
***A small dog permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
***Renters insurance required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5572351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD have any available units?
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD offers parking.
Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD have a pool?
No, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
