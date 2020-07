Amenities

Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs. Gas radiator heat. Available immediately. 1370 a month plus all utilities. Owner pays sewer and trash. First and 1 month security. Questionable credit will require last month.

