Phoenixville, PA
547 WASHINGTON AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

547 WASHINGTON AVENUE

547 Washington Avenue · (610) 640-9300
Location

547 Washington Avenue, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath third floor apartment is located in the heart of revitalized Phoenixville with a network of roads providing easy access to Routes 23, 724, 422, 100, 76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants. Conveniently located near employment cores in Collegeville, King of Prussia, Great Valley, Exton, West Chester and the Main Line including Wayne. Stated square footage is an approximation and not guaranteed. Available July 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
547 WASHINGTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
547 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenixville.
Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
