547 WASHINGTON AVENUE

This renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath third floor apartment is located in the heart of revitalized Phoenixville with a network of roads providing easy access to Routes 23, 724, 422, 100, 76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants. Conveniently located near employment cores in Collegeville, King of Prussia, Great Valley, Exton, West Chester and the Main Line including Wayne. Stated square footage is an approximation and not guaranteed. Available July 2020.