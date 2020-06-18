All apartments in Phoenixville
Phoenixville, PA
Phoenix View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Phoenix View

495 Nutt Road · (610) 756-9229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A301 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit F203 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Phoenix View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments.

Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA. Beautifully upgraded apartments feature gorgeous new kitchens with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, and stainless-steel appliances, plus plank flooring, personal washer/dryers, and ceramic bathrooms. Enjoy the peace and privacy of our beautifully maintained courtyard, relax on your spacious balcony, or take a short stroll downtown to enjoy the many local artists and vendors at Phoenixville First Friday.

Phoenix View provides ideal access for residents to easily commute to major employers like Vanguard, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Unisys, and SEI. We are conveniently located to major roads and highways, including Routes 113, 29, 422, I-276 and I-76. We’re only a short drive to favorite local attractions and entertainment, including Valley Forge National Park, King of Prussia Mall, Providence Town Center, a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit, up to 1 1/2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Hold Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 80lb combined weight limit
Dogs
rent: $25 per month per dog
restrictions: Breed Restrictions (call for details): Akita, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Huskies, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pit Bulls (all types), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Shiba Inu, Wolf Hybrid, and Wolf-like breeds, such as Karelian Bear.
Cats
rent: $25 per month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Phoenix View have any available units?
Phoenix View has 2 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Phoenix View have?
Some of Phoenix View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Phoenix View currently offering any rent specials?
Phoenix View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Phoenix View pet-friendly?
Yes, Phoenix View is pet friendly.
Does Phoenix View offer parking?
Yes, Phoenix View offers parking.
Does Phoenix View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Phoenix View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Phoenix View have a pool?
No, Phoenix View does not have a pool.
Does Phoenix View have accessible units?
No, Phoenix View does not have accessible units.
Does Phoenix View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Phoenix View has units with dishwashers.
Does Phoenix View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Phoenix View has units with air conditioning.
