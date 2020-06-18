Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments.



Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA. Beautifully upgraded apartments feature gorgeous new kitchens with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, and stainless-steel appliances, plus plank flooring, personal washer/dryers, and ceramic bathrooms. Enjoy the peace and privacy of our beautifully maintained courtyard, relax on your spacious balcony, or take a short stroll downtown to enjoy the many local artists and vendors at Phoenixville First Friday.



Phoenix View provides ideal access for residents to easily commute to major employers like Vanguard, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Unisys, and SEI. We are conveniently located to major roads and highways, including Routes 113, 29, 422, I-276 and I-76. We’re only a short drive to favorite local attractions and entertainment, including Valley Forge National Park, King of Prussia Mall, Providence Town Center, a