/
/
exton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Exton, PA📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
46 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Exton
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
202 TOWYN COURT
202 Towyn Court, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath two story town home. Eat in kitchen plus dining room, large living room, den and half bath on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry closet on second floor. Rear patio.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1411 ASPEN COURT
1411 Aspen Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1901 sqft
Spacious END UNIT is Light & Bright and ready for you! Super convenient Woodlands community is located just minutes from the 30 by-pass, Route 100, 202, PA Tnpk, and Exton Train Station AND lots of great shopping close by too! Neutral decor
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
442 CONCORD AVENUE
442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
563 ASTOR SQUARE
563 Astor Square, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Popular Exton Station first floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath one-floor living is in a good location within the Neighborhood. Conveniently located to major highways, septa rail, shopping, restaurants, and WC borough.
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 5 miles of Exton
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
13 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 S CHURCH STREET
123 South Church Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2694 sqft
West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Exton, the median rent is $1,148 for a studio, $1,362 for a 1-bedroom, $1,645 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,058 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Exton, check out our monthly Exton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Exton area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Exton from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA