/
/
collegeville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
334-2R E MAIN ST #334-2R
334 E Main St, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
This is a second floor 1 bedroom unit ready for immediate occupancy. This unit is in a great location with easy access to shopping and public transportation. The Landlord will consider a pet with restrictions and additional rent for the pet.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
480 E MAIN STREET
480 E Main St, Collegeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Nice two bedroom apartment conveniently located to Ursinus college, fine dining, entertainment, and major commuting routes. Available July 1, 2020. Interior photos to be uploaded shortly.
Results within 1 mile of Collegeville
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4015 GERMANTOWN PIKE
4015 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,500
Excellent location! Formally a Domino's Pizza Shop! Plenty of Parking Spaces. The first 6 months of rent is Free!
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
8 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 5 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mingo Apartments
50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
814 sqft
Large apartments with newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, heat and hot water included, ample closet space, and private patios in select units. Close to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 3 at 02:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 Stratford Ct
1408 Stratford Court, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1627 sqft
Beautiful 2br with loft End Unit Condo in Montgomery Brook - Welcome to this great 3 level spacious Townhouse syle condo over looking open area and tennis courts.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2170 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1912 FOXMEADOW CIRCLE
1912 Foxmeadow Circle, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1469 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the desirable Montgomery Brooke Community and Landlord pays HOA FEE . Large open floor plan with loft and a room for extra storage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and enjoy all amenities included with the rent.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
813 GRAVEL PIKE
813 Gravel Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$800
Great office space available. Second floor office with reception area, kitchenette, powder room, 3 nice sized offices and plenty of space for storage. Come check out this fantastic commercial space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3066 GRIFFITH ROAD
3066 Griffith Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Quite cape surrounded with tree lined privacy. Methacton school district. Kitchen features upgraded tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of countertop space and cabinetry, dual stainless steel sink and tile flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
340 MORGAN STREET
340 Morgan Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
3876 sqft
This Phoenixville 2nd floor apartment is located only a few blocks from Downtown Restaurants, Entertainment, Farmers Market and much more. Everything has been newly renovated and is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
237 CHURCH STREET
237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1932 sqft
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Collegeville, the median rent is $986 for a studio, $1,170 for a 1-bedroom, $1,413 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,768 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Collegeville, check out our monthly Collegeville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Collegeville area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Collegeville from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilmington, and Norristown.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PA