/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM
15 Studio Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
33 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
9 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
226 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
226 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$6,117
Seeking Restaurant for an incredible location in the heart of the busy Downtown Entertainment District of Phoenixville, Chester County.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
202 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$4,750
Amazing Location in the Heart of Downtown Phoenixville. Mutiple "Uses" including Office, Retail, Bar/Restaurant. Highly visible frontage along Bridge Street. Accross the Street from the Historic Colonial Theater. Highly trafficed area.
Results within 5 miles of Phoenixville
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4015 GERMANTOWN PIKE
4015 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,500
Excellent location! Formally a Domino's Pizza Shop! Plenty of Parking Spaces. The first 6 months of rent is Free!
Results within 10 miles of Phoenixville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,365
552 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,537
541 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
37 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,440
501 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
5 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 11 at 04:17 PM
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE
1055 West Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,475
Here's a great opportunity to lease an office with warehouse space or just the office space. Great frontage on Germantown Pike near Trooper Road. Plenty of parking. The front is office space, with warehouse space in the rear.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
813 GRAVEL PIKE
813 Gravel Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$800
**Great office space available. Second floor office with reception area, kitchenette, powder room, 3 nice sized offices and plenty of space for storage. Come check out this fantastic commercial space on a busy road., great exposure!**
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2851 RIDGE PIKE
2851 Ridge Pike, Trooper, PA
Studio
$4,500
This listing actually is 2 parcels, You can rent one or both. The kitchen area is perfect for a take-out restaurant and the section that is currently being used for the dine in area could also be used as a retail establishment.
Phoenixville 1 BedroomsPhoenixville 2 BedroomsPhoenixville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenixville 3 BedroomsPhoenixville Accessible ApartmentsPhoenixville Apartments with BalconyPhoenixville Apartments with GaragePhoenixville Apartments with GymPhoenixville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenixville Apartments with ParkingPhoenixville Apartments with PoolPhoenixville Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenixville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenixville Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenixville Studio Apartments
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PA