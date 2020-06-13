/
edgemoor
108 Apartments for rent in Edgemoor, DE📍
Pennrose
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
4110 N Pine Street Available 06/19/20 GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
Edgemoor
1 Paynter Drive
1 Paynter Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening.
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
Results within 1 mile of Edgemoor
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Harlan
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$880
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Vandever Avenue
109 East 24th Street
109 East 24th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful room for rent $150 per week, Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/109-e-24th-st-wilmington-de-19802-usa-unit-1/dd0513cb-bc2f-4f4d-a7f0-8605f2a5dbf4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779281)
Baynard Village
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
1131 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1131 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for rent! This 3rd floor condo has many great features including new carpet in living room, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, balcony overlooking community park, laminate floors in both bedrooms,
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
North Brandywine
2521 N TATNALL ST #1
2521 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
This is a first floor unit in a Duplex building. The unit has been freshly painted and restored hardwood flooring throughout and includes new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Edgemoor
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$821
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$971
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
1000 W 8th St - 1A
1000 W 8th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT - One Bedroom with Den, 1 bath apartment for rent. This is a first floor flat located at the corner of 8th and Jackson Streets, convenient to downtown Wilmington and Trolley Square. Has Central AC and High Ceilings.
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
The Flats
2516 W 7th St
2516 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266 A survey must be completed to request a showing. Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2475 sqft
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Edgemoor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Edgemoor area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgemoor from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.